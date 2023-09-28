Civil rights attorney renews calls for federal charges in Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. — Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is again renewing calls for federal civil rights charges to be brought against the officers involved in arresting and killing Ronald Greene.

On September 27, Crump held a press conference with Greene's family and the family of Tyre Nichols, WBRZ, an ABC affiliate, reported.

Nichols was fatally beaten while stopped and arrested in Memphis in January. Five officers have been indicted on federal charges in the case.

The families stood together on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand similar charges in Greene's case.

"We need to get those five officers that beat Ronald Greene to death, to death. Remember, he's dead," said RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyree Nichols. "Remember, he's dead. And they need to be arrested and brought to justice."

Mona Hardin, the mother of Ronald Greene, expressed her frustration surrounding her son's killing and calls on the state to correct the injustice.

"My son was killed and the cover-up happened immediately. We were told he died from a car wreck," Hardin stated. "The lies have gone on. They control, tried to control, the narrative to this very day. And I'm asking Louisiana, you got to make this wrong a right, you got to fix this."

