Children's hospital patients, staff name baby orangutan

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Patients and staff at Children's Hospital New Orleans have chosen "Madu" as the name for an endangered Sumatran orangutan born in February at the city's zoo.

The word is Malay for "honey."

The Audubon Zoo said in a news release Thursday that Madu got more votes than Bani, an Indonesian word meaning "children," or Matahari, a Malay word meaning "sun."

Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne says a few patients well enough to go to the zoo were there when a banner bearing the baby's name was unveiled in front of the orangutan habitat before the zoo opened Wednesday.

