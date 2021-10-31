Child dies in Baton Rouge crash

A Saturday night crash left an 11-year-old dead near Baton Rouge, State Police say.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 946 (Joor Rd.) south of Prescott Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Julian Jones, 11, of Baton Rouge died at a local hospital, troopers say.

Troopers say Jones was a passenger in a car driven by an 18-year-old Baton Rouge man. They were traveling north on La. 946 when their vehicle ran off the road to the right and into a canal.

Jones sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, troopers say.

The driver wasn't injured, but another passenger also was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

So far, troopers don't know who was wearing their seat belt. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.