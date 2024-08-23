Child dies after hit by his school bus

A seven-year-old boy has died after he was hit by his school bus.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of La. 665.

Jeremiah Falgout, 7, of Montegut, died at a local hospital after the accident, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Freightliner B2 school bus was traveling south on LA Hwy 665. After activating the flashing warning lights, the bus stopped in the 500 block of LA Hwy 665 and dropped off children, including Falgout. For reasons still under investigation, as the bus resumed its southbound route, Falgout was struck by the bus and sustained critical injuries. Falgout was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, troopers say.

While impairment is not suspected, the school bus driver voluntarily submitted to a breath test, which showed no alcohol detected. The driver was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash, and no passengers on the bus were injured in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.