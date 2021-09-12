Child car seat recall notice issued

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall of a child car seat.

The Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats. When the seat is installed in the forward facing position and secured to the car using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in the event of a crash.

As such, these child seats fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

If the seat is installed with only the lap belt, the child has an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. No remedy has been established at this time.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2021.

Owners may contact Dorel customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or by email at Pria85recall@djgusa.com.