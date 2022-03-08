Charter fishing operators appeal tracking ruling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gulf of Mexico charter fishing boat operators opposed to federal regulations that include a requirement that they affix tracking equipment to their vessels have taken their case to a federal appeals court.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans upheld the regulations, rejecting the charter operators’ lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service.

NMFS says the devices will help make sure logbooks are correct and that data on catches are accurately reported, the agency said in court records.

The case is now before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. No dates have yet been set for filing of briefs or arguments.

