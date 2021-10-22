Watch
Charge: Teen hit disabled teacher; apparent TikTok challenge

Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 22, 2021
COVINGTON — Arraignment is scheduled in December for an 18-year-old Louisiana high school student accused of punching a teacher who uses a wheelchair.

Police said earlier this month that the motive apparently was a social media challenge.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says Larrianna Jameese Jackson of Covington could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of second- degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed.

Montgomery said Tuesday that Jackson was charged on Oct. 15.

Covington police arrested her on Oct. 6 on a felony charge of battery of a school teacher.

They told news outlets that the 64-year-old teacher needed hospital treatment after an attack that investigators believe was in response to a TikTok challenge.

