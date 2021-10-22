Charge: Teen hit disabled teacher; apparent TikTok challenge

COVINGTON — Arraignment is scheduled in December for an 18-year-old Louisiana high school student accused of punching a teacher who uses a wheelchair.
Police said earlier this month that the motive apparently was a social media challenge.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery says Larrianna Jameese Jackson of Covington could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of second- degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed.
Montgomery said Tuesday that Jackson was charged on Oct. 15.
Covington police arrested her on Oct. 6 on a felony charge of battery of a school teacher.
They told news outlets that the 64-year-old teacher needed hospital treatment after an attack that investigators believe was in response to a TikTok challenge.
