"Changing of the Chiefs" ceremony installs new State Fire Marshal

The State of Louisiana has a new head fire chief.

The State Fire Marshal's Office officially transitioned leadership from Chief H. "Butch" Browning to Chief Daniel H. Wallis in a "Changing of the Chiefs" ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony featured farewell comments by retiring State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, special presentations of appreciation and accolades, a symbolic transfer of leadership, and a welcome address by incoming State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis.

Earlier this month, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning had accepted the position of executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals, which became effective May 15, 2022.

Browning has served as the state fire marshal for 14 years. Browning was first appointed in 2008 and has served through two, two-term governors.

Wallis, who is now officially Louisiana's State Fire Marshal, has been a member of the fire service for nearly 30 years working with the Zachary Fire Department where he was recognized as Firefighter of the Year in his first year as a career fireman in 1980 and was named that department's fire chief in 2000.

As deputy state fire marshal, Dan played a key role in the reorganization of the agency to incorporate cross-training of deputies to make the agency more efficient. Most recently, he helped lead the transition of the Louisiana Fire & Emergency Training Academy (FETA) from LSU to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a governor's release stated.

Dan is a lifetime member of the Louisiana State Firemen's Association, the Louisiana Fire Chiefs' Association and he is also a member of the Louisiana Arson and Fire Prevention Association and the International Fire Chiefs' Association.

