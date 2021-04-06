Changes on the way for hemp farmers in Louisiana

YOUNGSVILLE, La. - Big changes are on the way for hemp farmers in Louisiana.

A bill will be considered during the next legislative session that is geared towards helping the hemp industry across the state.

One of the major changes are allowing farmers more time to harvest the hemp.

"In the bill are going to be some improvements that are happening in the hemp industry," said Blaine Jennings, Virgin Hemp Farms Owner. "There's going to be some good changes that are going to help the farmers. We're going from a 15 day harvest period to a 30 day harvest time period."

Some of the changes Louisiana hemp growers can expect include:

Licensing requirements

The deadline to harvest hemp once the official THC sample is collected and analyzed extended from 15 to 30 days

Procedures for sampling the THC concentration levels for hemp

Procedures for disposal and remediation of non-compliant plants

Compliance provisions

Procedures for handling violations

"Edibles will be allowed to register with the Department of Health," said Jennings. "That's going to greatly benefit farmers who are growing the crop and need more avenues to sell."

The final rule is available for viewing in the Federal Register.

To read the digest for the bill that's been prefiled, you can click here. The digest breaks down how the bill will affect existing law.

To read the original bill, click here.

