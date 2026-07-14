Changes made to student work permits

Louisiana students no longer need to get a work permit through their school district office.

With the passage of House Bill 232 in the last legislative session, schools and school districts no longer have to issue work permits for minors who want to get a job.

Now, a parent or legal guardian must still authorize the minor’s employment.

Employers must now collect the parental authorization and required documentation, verify the minor’s age and maintain the records for the required retention period.

Here's a copy of the bill; it took effect in May.