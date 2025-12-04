Changes coming to unemployment benefits

Louisiana Works is implementing updates to the state’s Unemployment Insurance program following legislation passed during the 2025 Regular Legislative Session.

The new law, which takes effect at the end of this year, applies to new claims filed on or after January 4, 2026. If you want to read it for yourself, scroll down.

According to a press release, these changes "are intended to help more Louisianians return to work and ensure benefits are provided to individuals who are actively seeking employment."

“Unemployment insurance is meant to support workers while they’re searching for their next opportunity,” said Secretary Susie Schowen. “By strengthening work search requirements and creating a more efficient process for employers to report violations, we are improving accountability and connecting more jobseekers to real opportunities.”

What’s changing is an increase in Work Search Requirements (For new claims filed on or after January 4, 2026). New claimants will need to complete five work-search activities each week, an increase from the current requirement of three. These might be a job application, an interview, updating their resume or participating in job search or training programs.

The law also updated rules for eligibility; a person may lose eligibility for benefits if, without good reason, they:

· Don’t apply for available, suitable work;

· Refuse a suitable job offer;

· Miss a scheduled job interview;

· Fail to return to customary self-employment; or

· Decline to take part in an approved training program when directed by Louisiana Works

Online reporting for refusals and no-shows are now codified in law, the release states. Employers can report individuals who miss interviews or refuse job offers using the online reporting form on laworks.net under the “Employers” section. This functionality has been in place since 2024, but Act 151 now codifies it in law to ensure it remains permanent.

Here's Act 151: