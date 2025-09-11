Central Louisiana police chief arrested for child sex abuse

State Troopers have booked with Cheneyville Chief of Police with several child sex abuse charges.

Troopers with the Special Victims Unit have booked Charles Issac, 37, with molestation of a juvenile, sexual batter of a child under the age of 13 and aggravated crimes against nature.

The investigation began earlier this month, when SVU detectives got a report of alleged child sex abuse.

On September 11, 2025, Issac was processed into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for the above charges.

Troopers say the chief was not on duty when the alleged crimes occurred. The position is not an elected one, records show.

The investigation is active and ongoing, State Police said.