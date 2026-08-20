Central Louisiana first responders reunite with family of saved infant

Ten Central Louisiana first responders reunited with the family of a two-month-old infant whose life they helped save.

In late May, the Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department and Cottonport Police Department responded to a call reporting that 11-day-old Stevie Moses of Plaucheville was choking on baby formula. By the time Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene, Stevie had stopped responding and gone limp.

Upon arrival, Acadian’s medics cleared Stevie's airway, administered oxygen, and stimulated her. Her condition improved, but due to a persistent fever, Acadian Air Med transported her to Rapides Regional Medical Center, where she spent two weeks in the ICU.

Thanks to the first response team’s swift action and collaborative effort, Stevie is now thriving and quickly growing.

“The collaboration between the agencies involved was instrumental in Stevie’s ultimate recovery,” said Amy Guidry, operations coordinator for Acadian Ambulance’s Central Louisiana service area.

At the reunion between the first responders and Stevie’s family, Acadian staff presented the family with a “Future Paramedic” onesie and a stuffed Acadian Ambulance toy.

Guidry also presented Meritorious Service Awards to the 10 first responders:

Darrel Augustine, Cottonport Police Department

Nick Hunt, Cottonport Police Department

David Jenkins, Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department

Michael Moras, Acadian Ambulance

Glenn Normand, Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department

Elizabeth Pearson, Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department & Acadian Ambulance retiree

Tyler Sebastian, Acadian Ambulance

Caroline Stevens, Acadian Air Med

Lee Thompson, Acadian Air Med

Bailey Warren, Cottonport Volunteer Fire Department & Acadian Ambulance

Acadian’s Meritorious Service Award is a prestigious distinction given to individuals whose exceptional performance and clinical precision have directly resulted in the preservation of life.