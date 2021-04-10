Cemeteries still storm-torn six months after Laura, Delta; FEMA assistance available

Parts of Louisiana still look storm-torn despite the most recent hurricane hitting almost six months ago.

One spot with lasting damage is a cemetery down in Creole, located in Cameron Parish. This is the scene you'll likely find in several cemeteries across Southwest Lousiana: damaged or, in some cases, displaced headstones and graves. A gut wrenching sight which followed the powerful storm surges from both Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

If you have a loved one buried in one of the cemeteries that is in a emergency declared disaster area, there are steps you can take to get the graves repaired.

"The Louisiana Task Force with the Attorney General's Office is working with FEMA. FEMA has allotted a special fund to help with cemetery recovery costs, repairing headstones, re-burial, any damage that has occurred as a result of Hurricane Laura or Hurricane Delta," explained monument designer Chris Breaux.

FEMA will provide up to $8,000 per grave. You can also use some of the money to pay it forward.

"So, if you're allocated $8,000 and it costs $5,000 to repair your loved one's headstone," Breaux added, "That additional $3,000, you can then use that as a Good Samaritan to adopt unclaimed graves or graves that have not been adopted for repair or if anything needs to be replaced for that person. It allows the community to get involved and play a part in the rebuilding efforts of these cemeteries."

The Louisiana Cemetery Task Force is putting on an event this Saturday from 8:30 am - 2:00 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole to help people file for FEMA assistance. Breaux says it's important to get people to file for assistance so the funds stay in Louisiana.

For more information from FEMA, click here.

