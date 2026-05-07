Celebration to welcome USS Kidd home delayed due to low river levels

BATON ROUGE, La. — The USS Kidd's return home has been delayed by historically low levels in the Mississippi River, according to the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, and as a result, the celebration of its return has been postponed.

Current river conditions have made it unsafe to position the ship back into its cradle along the Baton Rouge riverfront, and so, the "Welcome Home" celebration that was planned for May 23 will be pushed back.

Updates on next steps and revised timelines will be shared as they become available.