CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to imported onions

Officials now say a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 652 people in 37 states, including 5 in Louisiana, is linked to onions imported from Mexico.

The fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions from Chihuahua, Mexico have also sent 129 people to the hospital. They were distributed by ProSource, Inc. and sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S. Federal health officials are working to determine if other onions or suppliers are linked to the outbreak.

The onions were last imported on August 27, but can last in storage for up to three months, officials say.

Texas has reported the highest number of illnesses related to the outbreak, 158. 5 in Louisiana have gotten sick. The CDC says the true number of sickened people in an outbreak is likely much higher than reported because many recover without medical care and aren't tested for Salmonella.

If you have any whole red, white, or yellow onions without stickers or packaging, throw those away, the CDC says. If you can't tell where onions are from, don't buy them. Call your doctor immediately if you have severe Salmonella symptoms, which include fever higher than 102, diarrhea for more than 3 days, and dehydration.

Read more from the CDC here.

