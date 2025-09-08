CCA Louisiana leads major artificial reef installation

COCODRIE, La. — The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA Louisiana) has successfully installed the Ship Shoal 33 Artificial Reef, located south of Morgan City, adding nearly 8,000 square feet of new marine habitat through its artificial reef program in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. This CCA-led project was made possible through collaborative partnerships with Chevron, Natrx, Danos, White Water Contractors, and Duplantis Design Group (DDG).﻿

For this installation, CCA Louisiana deployed 400 of Natrx's Wave Brush ExoForms™, known locally as "Cajun Coral," to maximize habitat creation, along with 380 tons of broken concrete. The proprietary structures are designed specifically to promote diverse aquatic habitats for local marine species and were manufactured at Danos’ facility in Amelia through their partnership with Natrx.﻿

CCA Louisiana

"Our objective at CCA is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of our coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public. Artificial reef projects, like this one at Ship Shoal 33, serve as great examples of our collaborative efforts," said Rad Trascher, Executive Director and CEO of CCA Louisiana. "Working with great partners such as LDWF, Chevron, Danos and Natrx allow us to reach that objective."﻿

CCA Louisiana

White Water Contractors provided additional barges, tugs and excavators during the CCA-managed installation, while Duplantis Design Group performed pre-and-post construction surveys for the site.﻿

CCA Louisiana

﻿"Through the SS-33 reef project, White Water proudly reaffirms its commitment to conservation and to strengthening recreational fishing opportunities across our home state," said Scott Settoon, Founder of White Water Contractors, "We extend our sincere appreciation to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and CCA Louisiana for the opportunity to contribute to an initiative that will provide long-lasting benefits to anglers and the preservation of our coastal habitat."﻿

