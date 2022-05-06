Catholic News Services to cease US operations this year

The Catholic News Service will cease operations in the U.S. this year.

According to a post on the agency's website, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced to staff May 4 a dramatic reorganization of its communications department, including the closure of the Washington and New York offices of Catholic News Service.

Catholic News Service is an American news agency owned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that reports on the Catholic Church.

The Rome bureau of Catholic News Service will remain open and continue to report on Vatican and related international events, the article states.

A statement released by the bishops’ public affairs office said: “Over the next few months, the USCCB Department of Communications will undertake a significant realignment to better utilize the resources entrusted to the Conference by the faithful in a manner that fits the communications environment today.

“Sadly, this will impact a number of staff. We are grateful for the time and dedication of the committed team of communicators at the Conference who serve the Church; job transitions can be difficult, and as this is a personnel matter, further detail will not be discussed at this time.”

The statement continued: “Catholic News Service offices in New York and Washington will be closed at the end of the year, as will the USCCB Publishing Office. These changes, although painful, will allow the remaining functions — including the Catholic News Service Rome Bureau and the Office of Public Affairs — a more sustainable foundation upon which to do their work.”

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Catholic News Service will cease to charge clients for its coverage. It will make its Rome coverage available to all U.S. dioceses at no charge starting in 2023.

Greg Erlandson, director and editor-in-chief of Catholic News Service, said he was “profoundly saddened by this decision.”

A total of 21 employees will be laid off.

