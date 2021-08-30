Cassidy on fly-over: A lot of rebuilding ahead

U.S. Bill Cassidy did a fly-over of the hurricane-damaged areas of Louisiana this morning.

"Just got off the Coast Guard aircraft. Toured south Louisiana and the Florida parishes. A lot of flooding, a lot of wind damage further south," he said. "There's going be a rebuilding effort that's going to be required."

He said it's impossible to be unmoved by the destruction.

"South Louisiana has been hit, and hit hard," Cassidy tweeted. "Anybody that saw what we saw would be personally moved by it. There are homes you look down on, and the homes are destroyed. You realize for that family, their life has to start over."

Cassidy thanked those who worked through the storm.

"I'm really appreciative of all the folks who worked through the emergency, to try to make it better for those who are in the emergency," Cassidy said.

