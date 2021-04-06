CASA to host educational webinars on child abuse prevention

Louisiana CASA will host free educational webinars to educate communities about the issues of child abuse and neglect in Louisiana.

The series, hosted through Child Abuse Prevention Month, will be presented by a statewide network of child welfare experts and focus on how to prevent child abuse in the state.

Webinars will take place at 12:00 pm on April 9, April16, and April 23.

CASA says that one in seven children are a victim of abuse and neglect in the US each year. Annually, they say, roughly 4,000 children and youth in Louisiana are removed from their homes and placed into the foster care system.

During the series, CASA says registrants will learn how define child abuse and recognize the signs while gaining an understanding of ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and the long-term effects, among others.

For more information about Louisiana CASA, webinar topics, presenter biographies, and webinar registration, visit https://louisianacasa.org/child-abuse-prevention-webinar/

