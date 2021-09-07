Carnival Glory to house first responders helping with Hurricane Ida recovery in New Orleans

Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, September 7, that the Carnival Glory will be used to house first responders helping in the New Orleans area with Hurricane Ida recovery.

The agreement was reached between the cruise line, the city of New Orleans and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

First responders will be housed on the ship through September 18.

Carnival Glory arrived at the Port of New Orleans on Friday, September 3, and underwent a required U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The ship began provisioning food, water and materials to prepare for up to 2,600 hospital workers, first responders, city and utility workers and other emergency personnel to join the ship, the company says.

The ship will stay in port and serve as emergency housing for frontline workers directly involved in the city's infrastructure recovery and healthcare needs.

"While we want to provide the city of New Orleans with an economic boost by restarting guest operations, we want to first provide this critical housing support to address emergency needs and to get power restored to the region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate the understanding of our guests, who we know love New Orleans as much as we do."

Related to the announcement, Carnival says that they will be canceling the Glory's cruise scheduled to depart on September 12. The company says they plan to restart guest operations with Carnival Glory from New Orleans on Sunday, September 19.

Carnival had already canceled the September 5 departure for Carnival Glory.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel