CARES deadline for fishermen is this week

The application period for CARES relief funds ends next week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says.

"Just a reminder that the application period for the CARES 2.0 relief funds is open for one more week. LDWF will accept applications through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021. A total of $12.4 million is available to Louisiana fishermen and others in the industry who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualified applicants will receive direct aid payments from Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission," a post from the agency states.

For more information about the program, and to access the application, go to: www.wlf.la.gov/page/cares-act-assistance.

Here's some information from that site:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many important parts of Louisiana’s economy, including fisheries. As a result of the pandemic, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (CARES 2.0) providing $255 million in funding to assist hard-hit fisheries in states and territories. Louisiana received $12.4 million in assistance that will be available to Louisiana fishermen and others in the industry who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana has chosen to assist with those economic losses through direct payments to qualifying participants. Funds will be provided to the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission which will work with LDWF to distribute these funds."

Program Eligibility

To be eligible for this program, you must meet the following criteria:

