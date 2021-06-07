Cardiovascular Institute of the South Named One of the Best Places to Work

HOUMA, LA — Modern Healthcare has selected Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The award celebrates outstanding employees in the healthcare industry nationwide and will be CIS second year in a row receiving this tittle.

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group for the selection process which included an extensive employee survey.

Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala in September. A complete list of the 2021 winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

For more information about CIS visit www.cardio.com.

