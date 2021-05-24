Car crashes through barrier in parking garage

A driver who accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal crashed through a concrete barrier inside a parking garage at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, a Jefferson Parish spokesman told WVUE in New Orleans.

The car was seen hanging from two stories above the ground, the station reports.

No one was injured and the car has since been removed.

Here's a post with a dramatic picture of the car dangling outside the garage:

And here are some pictures, courtesy of Aubrey LeMaire via WVUE, of the scene inside the garage: