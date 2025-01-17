Capital One issues continue; most issues are with deposits

Capital One is continuing to experience a disruption to its service on Friday, with some customers frustrated that they are unable to see their deposits, the Associated Press reports.

We reached out to Capital One and they sent us the following statement:

Due to a technical issue experienced by a third-party vendor, some account services, deposits, and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business, and commercial bank have been temporarily impacted. We are working closely with the vendor to resolve the issue. System restoration is underway but not yet fully operational. We apologize to our customers for this continued inconvenience.

According to the AP, as of 8:04 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 3,400 reports of outages, according to Downdetector. That’s up from around 2,100 reports early Thursday. Most of the complaints appeared to be coming from the eastern half of the U.S., but there are reports of problems as far west as Arizona and California.

The company said that 90% of the problems reported by customers related to deposits. Account balances made up 7% of reported problems, while online login comprised 3%, the AP reports.

Capital One said in a statement that the disruption, which has impacted the processing of some deposits, payments and transfers, began on Wednesday and is due to a technical issue with one of its service providers, the AP reports.

The company apologized for the inconvenience of the outage and said that it was working closely with the provider to resolve the matter. Capital One added that once systems are restored, it would process all deposits and other transactions that have been delayed, the AP reports.

KATC has received calls and messages from bank customers who are frustrated with the problems, which are affecting their abilities to pay their bills.

Here's the communication the bank sent to customers:

Valued customer,

Starting Jan. 15, 2025, Capital One began experiencing a disruption impacting the processing of some deposits, payments and transfers, which is due to a technical issue with one of our service providers.

Specifically, this has delayed processing of some transactions including direct deposits and Early Pay credit for direct deposits, as well as electronic payments and transfers (ACH).

We’re working closely with our provider to resolve this issue and restore processing as quickly as possible. We expect services to gradually begin to return to normal throughout today and the majority of issues to be resolved by Friday morning.

Once the systems are restored, we will process all deposits and other transactions that have been delayed. You will be able to see those deposits and other transactions after they have posted by visiting us online [click-notification.capitalone.com] or through the Capital One Mobile app. For additional servicing assistance, please call us at the number on the back of your debit card or visit a Capital One Branch or Café.

As always, we appreciate your business and apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption has caused you. We assure you that we are taking this event very seriously.