Candlelight vigil planned at Mall of Louisiana for victims of the shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday, April 27 at 6 p.m. for the victims of the mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana.

The vigil will be held on the side of the main entrance to the Mall of Louisiana.

The gathering is intended to be a opportunity to pray, reflect and unite for all the victims of the shooting, including Martha Odom, the Ascension Episcopal School senior who was killed in the incident.

“This is a moment for our community to come together in faith, compassion, and remembrance,” organizers said. “We mourn together, we pray together, and we begin the process of healing together.”

The event is open to the public and will include prayer, moments of silence and an opportunity for the community to support one another. Candles will be provided to all those in attendance.

The vigil is being put on by State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, Mayor President Sid Edwards and Cathy Tolliver, CEO of A Servant’s Heart Foundation.