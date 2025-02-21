Calcasieu Sheriff warns of repeat scam

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory is warning area residents of a scam that continuously surfaces in our area.

Victims report receiving a phone call stating they have missed jury duty or have some sort of legal issues and have fees associated that must be paid. The scammer instructs the victim to make a payment to void the warrant and avoid arrest. The caller may claim to be a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and use a name of a current CPSO deputy. The caller may be “spoofing” the CPSO main phone number to make it look like the call is coming from CPSO to appear legitimate.

Sheriff Guillory wants residents to know that under no circumstance will a deputy ever ask for money or any form of payment in lieu of missing jury duty or for an active warrant. Sheriff Guillory wants to remind residents of a few tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

· Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly.

· Verify the legitimacy of the request and information before sending any money

· Never send money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.

If you're a resident of Calcasieu Parish and believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.