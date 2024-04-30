Calcasieu police juror dies suddenly

Tony Tramonte, 54, the Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for District 15, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29.

Elected in 2020, Tramonte was serving his second term on the Police Jury. He was the chairman of the Special Services Districts Review Committee and vice-chairman of the Public Works Committee. Tramonte also served as the chairman of the Personnel Policy Review Committee.

“On behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, we are devastated to learn of the passing of our fellow Juror Tony Tramonte. He was a tremendous public servant and a great friend and colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” said Anthony Bartie, Police Jury President.

A Desert Storm veteran, Tramonte is survived by his wife, Kristi; two children, Nicolas and Bryce; and five grandchildren.

