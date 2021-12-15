Cajun Navy organization helping with tornado relief efforts

Days after tornadoes tore through several states including Kentucky, Arkansas, and Illinois, relief efforts from southern states are heading north.

The Cajun Navy Ground Force team is currently in Kentucky, where at least 74 people died during the outbreak. They say supplies, food, warm clothes, propane, blankets, and water are just a few of the supplies needed. They are also looking for volunteers to assist in relief efforts.

"We are motivated by the challenges our neighbors are facing to go out and become community caretakers for those that need our help, and to do the work that can't be done alone," said Cajun Navy Ground Force Founder Rob Gaudet. "We are called to stand in the gap to defend what we know in our hearts to be morally correct and essential. Something brought us out here to serve, to meet one another, and inevitably, to become family."

The group has set up a Swift Action Force Emergency Camp in Mayfield, where volunteers will set up base. From there, they'll organize smaller groups to go into communities, assess needs, deliver supplies, provide communication, and more.

Organizers say they'll also need volunteers to deliver meals throughout the region and bring in fuel supplies and cell communication towers.

Find more information at Facebook.com/GoCajunNavy, or sign up to volunteer here.

