Caddo Parish Deputy killed while responding to crash on I-49

A Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy was killed Friday morning after responding to a crash on I-49 north of Shreveport.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 8:30 a.m., according to KSLA.

Officials say crews were working to clean up debris from the crash and were reopening the road when the deputy's vehicle was hit while it was on the side of the highway around noon. KTBS reports the deputy, who has not been identified, was sitting in his patrol unit helping to divert traffic when the vehicle was struck.

The deputy was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

State Police assisted with the crash.

