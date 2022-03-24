Watch
Bus crash closes down I-10 near Baton Rouge

DOTD
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 13:08:32-04

A commercial bus crash near Baton Rouge has shut down eastbound lanes of I-10.

According to WBRZ, the fiery crash was reported around 11:00 am just past La 415. Traffic cameras, they saw showed "significant damage" to the bus. The crash also involved an 18-wheeler.

They report that at least one person has died in the crash.

