Bus crash closes down I-10 near Baton Rouge

A commercial bus crash near Baton Rouge has shut down eastbound lanes of I-10.

According to WBRZ, the fiery crash was reported around 11:00 am just past La 415. Traffic cameras, they saw showed "significant damage" to the bus. The crash also involved an 18-wheeler.

They report that at least one person has died in the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A wreck involving a commercial bus has shut down I-10 East near LA 415. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/pSGCx8FFlh — WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) March 24, 2022

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel