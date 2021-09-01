Burn ban in place following hurricane

There's a burn ban in place for many of the parishes affected by Hurricane Ida.

The ban, issued by State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, covers the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

The order states that private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2021, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Ida recovery efforts.”

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

