Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Burger King promises donations for chicken sandwich sales

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright AP Images
<a href="Apimages.com">AP Images</a>
Burger King’s Frozen Cherry Fanta Drink Is Back On The Menu
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:54:54-04

If you want a chicken sandwich on a Sunday, Burger King has you covered - especially during Pride Month.

The burger chain tweeted that it will donate part of its profits for every chicken sandwich sold, up to $250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign.

The tweets appear to cast shade in the direction of another chain, which has been in the news lately for it's CEO's donations to anti-gay organizations. That chain isn't open on Sundays, and sells only chicken.

Here are the tweets:

According to its website, the Human Rights Campaign "envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law. We empower our 3 million members and supporters to mobilize against attacks on the most marginalized people in our community."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.