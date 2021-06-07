Burger King promises donations for chicken sandwich sales

If you want a chicken sandwich on a Sunday, Burger King has you covered - especially during Pride Month.

The burger chain tweeted that it will donate part of its profits for every chicken sandwich sold, up to $250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign.

The tweets appear to cast shade in the direction of another chain, which has been in the news lately for it's CEO's donations to anti-gay organizations. That chain isn't open on Sundays, and sells only chicken.

Here are the tweets:

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

*6/3-6/30 with every Ch'King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k) — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

According to its website, the Human Rights Campaign "envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law. We empower our 3 million members and supporters to mobilize against attacks on the most marginalized people in our community."