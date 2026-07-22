Building Barriers: Exploring the future of La.'s coast

For decades, large-scale sediment diversions were considered a cornerstone of Louisiana's coastal restoration strategy. But after years of debate, political opposition, and the cancellation of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, the state's restoration priorities have begun to shift. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) examines what that means for Louisiana’s coast with the premiere of LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT: BUILDING BARRIERS airing Monday, July 27, at 8:00 PM on LPB’s statewide network.

LPB travels across southeast Louisiana to explore what that shift means for the future of the coast. From the impacts of Mardi Gras Pass in Pointe à la Hache to restoration projects on Raccoon Island and the Chandeleur Island chain, LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT: BUILDING BARRIERS examines the science, politics, and people behind Louisiana's evolving approach to restoration. As the state places greater emphasis on barrier islands, marsh creation, and shoreline protection, the documentary explores the challenges and tradeoffs shaping the next chapter of coastal restoration. LPB Producer Oscar Tickle hosts the documentary.

Streaming will be available the night of the broadcast premiere. Explore past episodes at lpb.org/louisianaspotlight.