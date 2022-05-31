Watch
Budget's done but other issues await lawmakers in final week

Louisiana State Capitol Building
The Advocate
Louisiana State Capitol Building
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 12:09:38-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s Legislature is heading into its final week after a Memorial Day weekend break, with major budget work completed and a debate that divided opponents of legal abortion settled.

Other issues remain unresolved as the session nears its deadline for adjournment, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Lawmakers are waiting to see if Edwards will veto a bill banning transgender women and girls from some school and college athletic competitions, as he did last year.

Anti-gun-control legislation is still pending, as is legislation that could rein in future governors' emergency powers.

