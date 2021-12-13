Watch
BRPD: Drive-by shooting that killed man, child was targeted attack

Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 18:02:24-05

The shooting deaths of a man and a 5-year-old child Friday night in Baton Rouge appear to be a targeted attack, police said in a press conference Monday.

Police said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on River Road along the levee near LSU's campus, WBRZ reports. A vehicle pulled up alongside the victims' car on the highway and opened fire on the occupants inside, police add.

22-year-old Michael Riley and his 5-year-old nephew Carson Riley died as a result of the shooting.

Eight people were inside the vehicle, half of them children.

Police haven't released any information regarding a potential suspect, according to WBRZ.

