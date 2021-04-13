Brookshire giving gift cards to employees who receive vaccine

Brookshire Grocery Co. is paying it's employee-partners who receive a COVID-19 vaccine with $50 company giftcards.

The company said it is encouraging its employee-partners to take the COVID-19 vaccine when available to help protect them and stop the spread of the virus.

“Our company’s top priority is the safety of our employee-partners and customers. Our goal is to give employee-partners the opportunity to be vaccinated so we can return to our normal protocols and operations,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to have been supporting the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering these vaccinations to our employee-partners and the public. Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We care about the communities we serve through our stores and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies are administering the vaccines to the public.

For more information on BGC’s vaccination, visit https://www.brookshires.com/covid-19-information.

