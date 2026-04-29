Boyce woman accused of claiming almost $10 million in fake refunds

A federal grand jury has accused a Boyce woman of filing false tax returns that claimed almost $10 million in refunds.

The indictment accuses Jane Frances Pierce, 63, of mail fraud, filing false tax returns, corruptly interfering with an Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) investigation, and money laundering. Pierce faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the mail fraud charge, up to 10 years in federal prison for the money laundering charge, three years in federal prison for the tax fraud and corrupt interference charges, and three years of supervised release for the mail fraud and money laundering counts.

The indictment was handed up on April 15.

According to court documents, Pierce filed false tax returns on behalf of a trust she controlled, claiming a total of almost $10 million in refunds. Pierce obtained more than $1 million from the IRS and used the funds for personal expenses, including purchasing a house and vehicle for herself, repaying a personal loan, and paying her relatives’ mortgages.

When the IRS attempted to recover the refunds Pierce fraudulently obtained, she obstructed the agency’s efforts by filing a false amended tax return, mailing the IRS a fake check, and filing a false court document.

The IRS – Criminal Investigations investigated this case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Western District of Louisiana and Isaiah Boyd of the Criminal Division Tax Section with assistance from Legal Assistant Tanya Broussard.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.