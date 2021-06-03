Boy, 15, dies; boat flips while fishing with best friend

LAKE BISTINEAU, La. (AP) — A 15-year-old Louisiana boy died during a fishing trip with his best friend, after their boat overturned, authorities said.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office search and rescue crews found the body of Hayden “Lane” Mangum, of Elm Grove, about 7 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

His friend, like Mangum a rising junior at Calvary Baptist Academy, got safely to shore and called 911 after their boat overturned about 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Lake Bistineau Spillway, said Lt. Bill Davis, a department spokesman.

Volunteers, including anglers with fishing sonar, and people from several agencies, some probing with long poles, searched the murky water all night under lights supplied by the sheriff’s office, a news release said.

More than 100 of Mangum’s family members and friends came to the old Louisiana Highway 154 bridge nearby and some stayed through the night, Davis said.

“This is such tragic news no parent wants to hear, and my heart aches for Lane’s family and friends,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said. “Please pray for the families of both boys as they endure this terrible news.”

