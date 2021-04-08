Bossier Police searching for runaway juvenile with ties to Lafayette

BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Division are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile with ties to Lafayette and Alexandria.

According to BCPD, Kayla Koeplin, 16, ran away from a local juvenile facility on Feb. 28.

Police say Koeplin is an Asian female with black hair, brown eyes and is 5’4 120lbs.

Koeplin was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

She has ties to the Alexandria and Lafayette area and may be in that area.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. And anonymity is guaranteed.

