Bonfires to be lit atop Mississippi River levees on Christmas Eve

This Christmas Eve, bonfires will be lit atop the Mississippi River levees in St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes.

At 5:00 pm, the Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission and the Lt. Governor's Office will conclude the Christmas season with the annual Bonfires on the Levee lighting.

Over 200, 20-foot bonfires will illuminate the night sky on this Christmas Eve in St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes, according to the state. Among the bonfires being lit this year is a 67-foot Louisiana Blue Crab bonfire.

The tradition, according to the state, is 300-years old and dates back to the 1700s. The bonfires, at one time, reportedly served as a guide for those heading home from midnight mass. Today, they are lit in observance of the centuries-old Christmas Eve tradition to guide "Papa Noel" through Cajun Country.

Bonfires can be found in St. James Parish around the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Paulina and can also be seen across the river as well.

Learn more about the bonfires and the celebration, visit lariverparishes.com/bonfirecountry.

