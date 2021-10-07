Watch
Bonds set for suspects in death of Baton Rouge 2-year-old

Baton Rouge Police Department
Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 07, 2021
New bond amounts were set for both suspects involved in the alleged "staged kidnapping" and killing of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen on Monday, Oct. 4, according to WAFB.

19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Dassau set bond for both Lanaya Cardwell, the girl’s mother, and Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, at $375,000.

Both are facing second-degree murder charges for Nevaeh Allen’s death.

