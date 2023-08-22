Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated as a precaution

Bogue Chitto State Park located in Washington Parish was evacuated by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser Monday as a precaution.

According to park officials, a wildfire was located approximately three miles from the park at the time of the evacuation.

About 30 park guests received offers to relocate to nearby state parks.

Officials say the fire has since been contained.

Nungesser said: "While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can return safely."