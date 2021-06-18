Body of Sabine Parish fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend

The body of a 73-year-old fisherman was recovered from the waters of Toledo Bend on Friday.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says that the body of Richard Irwin Bagwell was located in the Aimwell area of the lake off LA Hwy 1215.

Bagwell had reportedly gone fishing on Thursday around 4:00 pm and called his wife around 8:30 pm to tell her he was having motor problems. He reportedly used his trolling motor to make his way home.

According to the sheriff's office, Bagwell's boat was located against the bank several hundred yards from his body which was not far from his home on the lake.

Bagwell was an avid fisherman. Deputies say he did have some health issues.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's office, LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Sabine Parish Coronrer's Office investigated the suspected drowning this morning. The North Sabine Fire District First Responders also assisted in the recovery efforts.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

