Body of missing La woman found submerged off I-10 in Mississippi

The body of a missing Louisiana woman was recovered Friday just off I-10 in Hancock County, Mississippi.

Authorities confirmed to WLOX that evidence as the scene points to the body recovered as that of Courtney Johnson of Madisonville in St. Tammany Parish. She and her car were found submerged in water off I-10 on Friday.

Her loved ones say the 34-year-old was traveling to Biloxi to meet friends, but she never checked into her hotel, WLOX reports. Their last contact with her was the evening of June 22, when she told a friend she was traveling east on I-12 near Madisonville.

Authorities on Friday discovered the auto locater on Johnson's car reported her last location as just off I-10 near Mile Marker 2. St. Tammany Parish detectives were searching along the I-10 corridor in Mississippi when they noticed an area where a vehicle had recently left the road. They alerted Mississippi authorities and a search ensued. The submerged car was pulled out of the water hours later.

According to WBRZ, Johnson's mother said she suffered from Multiple Sclerosis, which can cause fatigue.

"I do not wish this upon anybody to go through what we are going through," she said. "This is my one and only child. My one and only child."

