Body of missing boater in Baton Rouge recovered from Mississippi River

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries along with other search and rescue crews recovered the body of the missing boater in the Mississippi River in Iberville Parish on June 11.

The body of Howard Brown, 54, of Baton Rouge, was recovered around 10:30 a.m. on June 11 in the Mississippi River.

LDWF agents received a call around 5 p.m. on June 8 about a missing boater in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge. LDWF agents along with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard immediately responded to the scene and searched for the missing boater.

LDWF says they will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident.

It is unknown at this time what caused Brown’s 16-foot-vessel to sink.

