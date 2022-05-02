Body found Monday morning along Mississippi River in New Orleans

A body was found in the Mississippi River on Monday.

Nola.com reports that the body was found in the river early Monday near Crescent Park in New Orleans, according to authorities.

They report that it is not known if the body was that of one of the three missing children who were swept away on April 23 near Algiers Point. The Coast Guard assisted with retrieving the body from the river, according to New Orleans Police Department spokesman Reese Harper.

The gender and approximate age was not released.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel