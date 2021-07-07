Body cam prompts new look at what killed Black motorist

The FBI is taking the unusual step of ordering a new look at the autopsy of Black motorist Ronald Greene to consider evidence not provided after his 2019 death, including body camera video of Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging him during his arrest.

The re-examined autopsy is part of a federal civil rights investigation that has taken on new urgency in the seven weeks since The Associated Press obtained and published the video of Greene’s arrest.

Prosecutors also met with his family and say they plan to present the case to a grand jury by summer’s end.

Back in May, demonstrators gathered in Baton Rouge at the Capitol and then marched to the Governor's Mansion as they called for the troopers to be fired and arrested.

Two years after the deadly encounter outside Monroe, Ronald Greene's death continues to make headlines around the world.

The Associated Press obtained body camera video when State Police refused requests to release video of the arrest until May of this year.

The Associated Press published leaked body camera video.

"We were just told that he got into a car accident and because of that he died from head injuries, the car hit a tree and the story that unfolded was everything but,” said Mona Harden Greene, Ronald's mom.

Greene's family and attorney met with Governor Edwards on May 27 to discuss Greene's case.

Greene's attorney has not been satisfied with how the state has responded.

"People are making excuses, they're passing the puck. They're being disingenuous and they continue to lie to this family and this community so we have no respect for Louisiana State police and the state of Louisiana has lost its credibility,” said Lee Merritt, Greene's attorney.

According to WBRZ, one of the troopers involved in the arrest, Chris Hollingsworth, died shortly after he was told State Police planned to fire him in 2020.

Hollingsworth was fatally injured in a single-vehicle wreck which sources have said was a suicide attempt.

Some other troopers involved in the arrest were handed suspensions, but criminal investigations are underway at both state and federal levels as the release of police video prompted outcry for more severe punishment.

The family is now relying on the community to help amplify their calls for action.

"They know, they've felt this before. Ronny hasn't been the first. It means a lot. It'll carry us through to the end,” said Greene. "It's a shame we have to make noise, but we have to do that to get results."

As Greene's mother thanks the community for their support, she says she'll continue to advocate on her son's behalf as long as it takes.

