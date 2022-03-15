Bodies of two fishermen recovered from Toledo Bend Lake

The bodies of two missing fisherman have been recovered from Toledo Bend Lake.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said the two men never returned from a fishing trip on Friday, March 11.

Sheriff's deputies received a report on the missing men on Saturday, March 12. A search began at a boat launch in the community of Ebarb in Sabine Parish.

The first body was recovered at 8:00 pm on Saturday just south of that area. Deputies identified him as 61-year-old George Diboll of Oakdale.

A search for the second fisherman continued on March 13 by helicopter and crews were able to recover the boat used by the men.

On the afternoon of March 14, the second fisherman's body was recovered near Holly Park Marina on the Texas side of the lake.

He has been identified as 61-year-old Marvin Parson of Lafayette.

According to the sheriff's office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is now investigating the incident

Autopsies will be conducted on the men to determine their exact cause of death.

More details on the search were shared on the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook Page:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel