Bob Dean Jr. fights to reopen nursing homes after licenses were revoked

The owner of seven nursing homes who sent more than 800 patients to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida is fighting to get his nursing home licenses back.

Owner, Bob Dean Jr. says the people who rode out the storm in Tangipahoa Parish faced "no cruelty or indifference."

However, video shows patients sleeping on the floor in what's been described as unsanitary conditions.

Dean's attorney argues there was enough space and supplies in the warehouse for all of the patients.

He also says the change to Ida's path cause unexpected problems.

At lease 12 people who spent Hurricane Ida in the warehouse died.

Five of those have been storm related, according to Louisiana Department of Health.

